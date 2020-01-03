 Skip to main content

Two teens dead after collision on highway southwest of Quebec City

QUEBEC
The Canadian Press
Two teens have died in a car crash southwest of Quebec City.

The accident happened late Thursday on an icy stretch of highway in the Lotbiniere region near the provincial capital.

Quebec provincial police say the driver of a car heading west on Highway 218 lost control in a curve and struck an oncoming vehicle around 11 p.m.

The two occupants of the car that lost control died in the crash while the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police say the victims, a boy and a girl both 17, were from Thetford Mines, Que.

The accident took place between St-Lambert-de-Lauzon and St-Gilles and police say the roadway was icy at the time of impact.

