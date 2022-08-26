Police say a man who was assaulted during a spree of random violence in Winnipeg earlier in the week has died.

Police say 54-year-old Marvin William Felix died Thursday due to injuries sustained during an assault Monday.

They say the death is being investigated in connection with the killing of 36-year-old Danielle Dawn Ballantyne that same morning.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for another 15-year-old boy.

The two teenagers are to be charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Constable Dani McKinnon of the Winnipeg Police Service says the community has been shaken by the deaths and two other assaults that also took place in the Point Douglas neighbourhood the same day.

“You just feel sort of shaken,” McKinnon said Friday. “I think that’s how we all feel.”

Police were first called early Monday morning for a seriously injured man in his 50s in a parking lot beside an apartment building. That man remains in critical condition.

About 30 minutes later, patrol officers located Felix, who was seriously injured at the rear of a nearby hotel.

Police were in the area investigating the assaults when officers were flagged down again by another injured man, also in his 50s, who had been assaulted.

The teenagers are also to be charged with aggravated assault. They are not facing charges for the final assault, McKinnon said, but police believe it is related.

“We don’t know what precipitated these particular events,” McKinnon said.

Police said other people may have been targeted but have not reported it to police. McKinnon added that there could be more arrests as the investigation progresses.

