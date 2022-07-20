A two-year-old girl is dead after she was struck and dragged by a car in a Montreal intersection.

Police say a driver making a turn collided with a woman who was pushing a stroller.

Spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin says the car dragged the stroller several metres in the Montreal-Nord borough.

The collision happened at around 9 a.m.

The girl suffered serious injuries and died in hospital.

The mother was lightly injured and was cared for by paramedics.

