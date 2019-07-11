 Skip to main content

Two young cousins killed from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in northern Saskatchewan

Two young cousins killed from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in northern Saskatchewan

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask.
The Canadian Press
Two young cousins are dead after police say they were overcome by carbon monoxide gas at a home in northern Saskatchewan.

RCMP say emergency medical crews found the 12-year-boy and 13-year-old girl dead after they arrived Tuesday afternoon at a residence in a recreational community in the Prince Albert area.

The pair, who relatives say were also best friends, were visiting with family members at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

No one else at the residence needed treatment for the effects of the colourless and odourless gas.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service is investigating, but police say the deaths are not considered suspicious.

The cousins died the same day 46 people at a Winnipeg hotel had to be taken to hospital after a buildup of carbon monoxide in the building that officials have attributed to insufficient ventilation.

All 46 were discharged from various hospitals within 24 hours of the hotel’s evacuation.

