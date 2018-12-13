 Skip to main content

U by Kotex Sleek tampons recalled in Canada, U.S.

U by Kotex Sleek tampons recalled in Canada, U.S.

IRVING, Texas
The Canadian Press
Kimberly-Clark is recalling regular absorbency U by Kotex Sleek tampons in Canada and the United States after reports of the tampons coming apart upon removal.

The American company says that in some case, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

In a news release posted online Tuesday, Kimberly-Clark says there also have been a small number of reports of infections, irritation and injury, but did not specify how many.

The company is advising people to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as vaginal injury, irritation, urogenital infections, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting.

Specific lot numbers can be used to identify whether products are part of the recall, which can be found at the bottom of the packaging.

A full list of the recalled lot numbers is available on the Kimberly-Clark website.

Recalled products were manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016, and Oct. 16, 2018, and distributed between Oct. 17, 2016, and Oct. 23, 2018.

Kimberly-Clark says no other Kotex products are affected by this recall.

The company says health-care professionals can report problems related to the recalled products to Health Canada.

