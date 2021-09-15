 Skip to main content
UCP member urges Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to admit he mishandled COVID-19 response, take action

The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions at a news conference in Calgary on Sept. 3.

Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

One of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s legislature members is calling on him to admit he botched the fourth wave of COVID-19 and to outline a plan to fix it.

Leela Aheer, in a posting on Twitter, says the leader of the United Conservative government needs to show some humility in the face of the crisis that is pushing the provincial health system to the brink of collapse.

Aheer was critical of Kenney’s actions earlier in the pandemic and was kicked out of cabinet in early July, although the premier denied the demotion was punishment for her remarks.

Kenney’s COVID-19 cabinet committee has been meeting for two days to find a solution to spiralling cases that have pushed intensive care beds beyond normal capacity and forced mass cancellation of non-urgent surgeries.

The province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said this week that the government’s decision in early July to drop almost all health restrictions was wrong and set the fuse on the current skyrocketing caseload.

Kenney has resisted calls to implement a vaccine passport, which is now being put in place in other provinces and would deny access to places like restaurants, pubs and sports events to those who are not fully vaccinated.

Criticism from school trustees

The UCP government is also facing criticism from a central Alberta school district for shifting responsibility for COVID-19 public health decisions to school boards.

Red Deer Public Schools says in a letter to Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Red Deer South MLA Jason Stephan that school boards have varied in their health decisions, which has caused “division and chaos” in communities across Alberta.

The Red Deer trustees say the government has abdicated its responsibility to lead under challenging circumstances and to protect the health of students and families.

The government has said school authorities have the ability to put additional safety measures in place, including physical distancing and mask mandates, but are not required to do so.

In the letter, the trustees say leadership is about making decisions with people.

They say Red Deer Public Schools will make the best choices for its communities, even though the decisions should fall under provincial jurisdiction.

“Your government abdicated what was rightfully within the purview of government and public health, laying it on the feet of school boards,” says the letter.

“In doing so, you have further caused and increased division and frustrations in communities across Alberta, which is having a negative impact on the teaching and learning of students, who have already been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

