U.K. variant of COVID-19 confirmed at Barrie, Ont., long-term care home

The United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 has been identified at a nursing home in Ontario, where all but three residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and 29 have died.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit announced on Saturday morning that genome sequencing on six COVID-19 samples from Roberta Place in Barrie has now been identified as the highly contagious and easily transmitted U.K. variant.

“The rapid spread, high attack rate and the devastating impact on residents and staff at Roberta Place long-term care home has been heartbreaking for all,” Charles Gardner, the health unit’s medical officer of health said in a statement.

The health unit said on Wednesday that preliminary laboratory testing of the six swabs identified a high likelihood it was an unidentified variant of concern. The second test determined that it was the variant from the U.K., known as UK B117.

This is the first known case of a COVID-19 variant making its way into a long-term care home in Canada, a sector that has been devastated by the coronavirus.

The outbreak at Roberta Place began on Jan. 8 after a staff member tested positive during routine surveillance testing. The staffer was in close contact with someone who travelled internationally, but not to the United Kingdom, Brazil or South Africa. The staffer’s swab was one of six that contains the U.K. variant.

Forty-eight hours after the outbreak began, 55 residents and staff were sickened with the virus. As of Friday, 124 of the home’s 127 residents had tested positive for COVD-19, including 29 who have died. Another 84 staff were also sickened with the virus, along with two essential visitors and three external partners.

“We cannot make up for the lives that have been tragically lost,” Julia King, chief operating officer of Roberta Place, told family members during a Zoom conference call on Friday. She added that she does not know how the virus entered the home.

