Yulia Kovaliv, Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada, holds a Russian rocket fragment as she speaks with The Canadian Press at the embassy in Ottawa on Aug. 19.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada says her country is investigating more than 28,000 war crimes, including the killing of 373 children, by Russian forces.

Ambassador Yulia Kovaliv says the crimes being documented and probed, with help from Canadians, include the kidnapping of children to Russia and the murders of fleeing civilians.

In an interview, she says Russia’s war with Ukraine goes beyond military aims and includes destroying Ukraine’s cultural heritage.

She says Russian soldiers are burning books on Ukrainian history in occupied cities, bombing museums and churches and forcing Russian to be spoken in schools in occupied areas.

Russia is also engaging in energy terrorism, she says, bombing 90 per cent of wind farms and solar energy facilities in Ukraine.

To raise funds for Ukraine on the country’s Independence Day, the ambassador will on Wednesday auction off a piece of a Russian missile that fell on a base where Canada used to train Ukrainian soldiers.

She grabbed the piece of shrapnel just before she came to Canada to take up her diplomatic posting in April.

