A child sits on a swing in front of a damaged residential building, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters

In a dramatic digital plea, Ukrainian lawmakers exhorted Canada and its allies on Friday to impose a no-fly zone against Russian air strikes and be prepared to fight on the ground to defend their common freedom.

The MPs made the appeal over Zoom – some from their homes, at least one from a bunker and one from a car parked on a darkened Kyiv street – to come to their country’s aid as their army and civilian defence forces were attempting to stave off the second day of the massive land, air and sea invasion by Russia.

Canada has about 3,400 troops on standby ready to deploy if needed, in addition to 460 additional troops pledged to NATO operations in Europe earlier this week. But Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko said that was simply not enough for her country to stand up to the third-largest military in the world, the largest in Europe and a nuclear power.

“It should not be just Canadian troops. It should be joint forces of several NATO member states who are also allies of Ukraine,” said Vasylenko, 34.

“We need assistance to be able to wake up on Monday morning in an independent and free Ukraine. We have the power to withstand the Blitzkrieg attacks. But if it grows wider, and if their special units get to land, if they increase the air strikes, then we’re in trouble.”

As Russian forces moved deeper into Ukraine on Friday, videos show weapons fire striking outside a hospital in southeast Ukraine and the aftermath of a battle for a key bridge over the Dnieper River. The Globe and Mail

Refugees crossing from Ukraine to Romania on Feb. 25 spoke of their fears and defiance. Juliana, from western Ukraine, told Reuters: 'We are afraid, my husband is still there. We will fight, even if Europe doesn't help us.' Reuters

Russian forces are advancing on the capital of Kyiv, after invading the country on Thursday in a three-pronged attack that included ground forces, aerial bombardment and a maritime assault from the Sea of Azov.

Speaking from her darkened car through a pair of white earbuds, MP Yulia Klymenko added: “This is dramatic change of the geopolitical landscape. Because now, if we will lose, the democratic world will lose, basically.”

Klymenko, the 45-year-old chair of the Ukraine parliament’s transport and infrastructure committee, explained that she was still on the street because, “I’m just coming back from the territorial defence. I brought them weapons and food. So, I just stopped in the car in the middle of the street. So, if (an) air strike will happen, I will not able to shelter.”

Klymenko said Russian planes bombed an orphanage building but 50 children survived because they were able to move.

Another lawmaker, Maria Ionova, 43, who at one point was balancing a young child on her lap, said a no-fly zone was needed to prevent Russian air strikes that she said were targeting hospitals and a blood transfusion centre.

Ionova said while many older Ukrainians and children would have to flee the country, many more would be staying behind to fight along side the “heroes” of Ukraine.

“We destroyed a lot of tanks and armed vehicles and aircraft of the Russian Federation,” said MP Yegor Chernev, a member of the Ukraine parliament’s digital transformation committee. “Russia lost a lot of their soldiers. We are fighting, and we will continue to fight for our country, for our territory, for our nation.”

Ionova, a leading member of her parliament’s foreign policy committee, said international humanitarian organizations were needed in Ukraine as more people are forced to flee their homes.

In Ottawa, the federal government is planning to match donations individuals make to the Canadian Red Cross to help bring humanitarian relief to Ukraine, as invading Russian forces close in on the country’s capital.

The campaign, which is slated to begin Friday and run until March 18, would see the government match donations by Canadians dollar for dollar to a maximum of $10 million, said a senior government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters not yet public.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan spoke Thursday with his American counterpart, Samantha Power, to discuss co-operation for battered Ukrainians, said a spokeswoman for the United States Agency for International Development on Friday.

Power told Sajjan that the U.S. is deploying its Disaster Assistance Response Team, or DART, to the region, said spokeswoman Rebecca Chalif.

Power also told Sajjan that USAID has shifted its development programming “to ramp up responses to cyber attacks, disinformation, threats to the energy sector, essential health needs and the continued functioning of local and national government entities,” Chalif said in a statement.

Sajjan was to join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and other cabinet ministers for a briefing midday Friday but it was postponed as the fast-moving situation in Ukraine developed. The ministers were rescheduled to appear alongside the prime minister in the late afternoon.

The head of Save the Children Canada also urged Canadians to donate funds as part a US$19-million global appeal to help the humanitarian efforts on the ground as the fighting continued across Ukraine.

Danny Glenwright, the organization’s president, said at least three children have been killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine and is calling on both sides to cease their fighting.

“We can certainly be supporting people in Ukraine right now. We should not look away from what we’re seeing,” Glenwright said in an interview.

“We know that any war is a war against children.”

Glenwright said his organization has verified the deaths of two children in shelling in eastern Ukraine, while a 17-year-old boy was killed in an attack on a village in the country’s southern region. But he added the death toll of children is likely higher.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said its workers have verified 25 civilian deaths and 102 people injured from mostly shelling and air strikes.

Save the Children also said two teachers were reported killed when a missile struck a school in eastern Ukraine.

Canada joined its allies on Thursday in responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – the most intense ground fighting in Europe since the Second World War – with a barrage of new sanctions targeting the Russian economy and its leaders that they hoped would avert an all-out war.

But there were calls for deeper sanctions, including to ban Russia from the international banking system known as SWIFT, a digital payment and messaging network that connects thousands of banks worldwide.

Independent Canadian Sen. Ratna Omidvar said the “self-interest” of some European countries was preventing any co-ordinated action on SWIFT because some are too economically dependent on Russia, including for energy.

Omidvar has introduced a bill in the Senate that calls for not only the freezing of assets, which is the common practice for international sanctions regimes, but for them to be seized and repurposed to help support the victims of violent conflict and rights violations.

“The Ukrainian context speaks to the need for not just sanctions, but sanctions with sharper teeth and a sharper bite,” she said.