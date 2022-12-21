Galyna Legenkovska, mother of seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska, leans over her daughter's casket during her funeral in Montreal, on Dec. 21.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Members of Montreal’s Ukrainian community gathered on Wednesday to remember seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska, who had fled the Russian invasion of her home country, only to be killed in a hit and run.

Mourners arrived at Saint Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in the city’s Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough for the funeral service and to give their condolences to the Legenkovska family. Mariia’s father, Andreii Legenkovska, is a fighter in Ukraine’s territorial defence forces, and he travelled to Montreal from the front lines to bury his daughter.

Andreii delivered a eulogy in Ukrainian, thanking mourners for their support. His words were translated into English by Rev. Volodymyr Kouchnir, the head priest.

“God is with us, and he will protect us,” Andreii said.

Before Wednesday’s service, Kouchnir said, “Everyone is very sad and in pain. It’s very difficult for the family.

“They have to go through this sorrow. Especially for the brother and sister, they were very close with their sister. Mariia was a very happy child. She was the centre of the family because she was the youngest daughter.”

Mariia, who had arrived in Canada with her family this year, was killed while walking to school with her brother and sister on Dec. 13 by a driver who didn’t stop to assist her. Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia, 45, turned himself in to police later that day. He is charged with one count of failing to stop after an accident resulting in death and is currently out on bail.

During the funeral, Mariia’s mother, Galyna Legenkovska, wept as a choir sang hymns. The body of the child lay in a white coffin adorned with flowers, at the front of the church before the altar.

Kouchnir said Galyna told him on Tuesday that she hopes the soul of her little girl will “beseech” the Lord to protect all children so that they no longer know the horrors of war and loss of loved ones.

“Who knows what would have happened if they had not come to Canada. It’s a logical question some people have asked, but I say it’s the will of God,” Kouchnir said.

Mariia’s death shocked and angered Ukrainian Montrealers, including Michael Shwec, president of the Quebec chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. He said Wednesday that the community has rallied around the family to offer support during a difficult time.

“The Ukrainian community is in shock and disbelief, and it is a period of mourning for sure,” Shwec said as he headed into the church for the service. “We know that the family is strong and are feeling the support of not just the Ukrainian community but the Quebec community, the whole Montreal community.”

Shwec added that the family recognizes that the collision was not intentional.

“The mother is strong, and so is the father,” Shwec said. “The mother knows that the man has children too and must live with the consequences of what happened.

“It’s difficult. They lost their daughter. They came here to seek refuge, and they recognize it as a horrible accident.”

Despite their loss, the family is planning on staying and making a life in Montreal, he said, adding that Andreii’s arrival in Canada has been reassuring for his wife and two children.

After the funeral, the family exited the church as pallbearers carried the casket and loaded it into a hearse that headed to the Mount Royal Cemetery, which offered to pay for the burial plot.