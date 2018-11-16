 Skip to main content

Canada U.K.'s Royal Mail suspends shipments to Canada amid strikes

U.K.'s Royal Mail suspends shipments to Canada amid strikes

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Canadians hoping to receive packages from international shippers while rotating strikes impact Canada Post operations may be waiting a long time.

Britain’s Royal Mail says it is suspending shipments to Canada as a result of the Crown corporation’s labour dispute.

Online marketing giant eBay says it has also received a similar notification from China Post.

In a bulletin to its corporate customers, the Royal Mail says items shipped in the last couple of days bound for Canada are being held in its distribution centre until the dispute has been resolved.

The U.K. mail service says it made the move at the request of Canada Post, which it says has told them it is now facing delays of at least 30 days in delivering packages.

Earlier this week, eBay called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to legislate an end to the rotating walkouts, which began Oct. 22.

