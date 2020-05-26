UNB board votes to strip name from law faculty building due to links to slavery, Indigenous abuse

Open this photo in gallery The exterior of Ludlow Hall is seen at the University of New Brunswick, in Fredericton, on Oct. 30, 2019. Kevin Bissett/The Canadian Press

The University of New Brunswick is stripping George Duncan Ludlow’s name from its law faculty building in Fredericton because of his connections to slavery and Indigenous abuse.

The university’s board of governors voted today to remove the name immediately, and install a permanent display that will explain the decision and explore Ludlow’s history.

Ludlow was New Brunswick’s first chief justice, but he was also one of the last judges in the British Empire to uphold the legality of slavery.

He was also a member of the board for the Sussex Vale Indian Day School, which contracted out First Nations children as indentured servants.

The UNB Student Union and the Law Students’ Society both pressed the university’s administration to have Ludlow’s name removed.

The university’s president, Paul Mazerolle, says a working group that studied the issue will now review the process for naming places at both the Fredericton and Saint John campuses.

