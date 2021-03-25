 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Uncle of Lionel Desmond saw no signs of violence day before murders

PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Lionel Desmond, Shanna and daughter Aaliyah pose for a Christmas portrait.

An inquiry investigating why ex-soldier Lionel Desmond killed himself and his family in 2017 is hearing from his uncle, who says he saw no signs of violence from the man the day before the murders.

Kenny Greencorn told the inquiry today in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., that Desmond was a hard worker and that he never suspected any violence between the Afghanistan war veteran and his wife, Shanna.

Greencorn says his wife, Sandra, was like a second mother to Desmond and that it was common for him to stay at their house — sometimes for a few days.

Desmond served as a combat soldier in Afghanistan in 2007 and was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic street disorder and major depression in 2011, and received treatment before he left the Canadian Armed Forces.

The provincial fatality inquiry, which started last year, has heard that the former infantryman complained about three separate accidents that may have caused a possible traumatic brain injury.

The inquiry has now adjourned until the week of April 19, when witnesses from Veterans Affairs Canada are expected to testify.

