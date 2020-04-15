 Skip to main content
Uncontrolled slash fire prompts evacuations near Squamish

Squamish, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
RCMP say a slash fire is burning out of control north of Squamish, British Columbia, prompting local evacuations.

Mounties say the fire has started moving up the Squamish Valley.

RCMP say members of the Cheekeye neighbourhood were on evacuation notice and people around Paradise Valley should also be ready to leave as the fire moves north.

Sgt. Sascha Banks says the Executive Suites Hotel & Resort in Squamish is taking on evacuees.

She says the COVID-19 pandemic complicates the situation but the main priority is getting everyone out of the fire’s way safely.

RCMP say they were notified about the fire at 4:15 p.m.

They say it jumped from the south side of Squamish Valley Road at Magee Road to the north side, making the road impassable, and the fire is moving quickly in dry conditions.

Squamish Nation council member Khelsilem Tl’akwasikan, also known as Dustin Rivers, tweeted just after 6:30 p.m. that the nation is aware of the situation and alerting its members in the area.

Police say road blocks in the Squamish Valley are in place and most residents are staying to help fight the fire.

