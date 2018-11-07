Unidentified body recovered from house fire in Killaloe, Ont., police say

Provincial police say a body has been recovered from the scene of a house fire in Killaloe, Ont.

Investigators say they responded to reports of the fire at about 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

They say it began in a garage and spread to a home.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the remains have yet to be identified.

They say the Office of the Fire Marshal, the coroner’s office, the OPP forensic identification services unit and the Renfrew County crime unit are continuing the investigation.