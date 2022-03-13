Unifor President Jerry Dias at a news conference in Toronto on Sept. 22, 2020.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The head of Canada’s largest private-sector union is retiring amid what the organization says is continuing health issues.

Unifor says in a statement that national president Jerry Dias is stepping down after more than eight years in the role.

The statement says Mr. Dias notified the union’s national executive board of his immediate retirement on Friday, just over one month after going on medical leave.

Unifor says he was expected to retire at the constitutional convention in August in Toronto but he stated he is still dealing with health issues.

The board will meet in the coming days to determine next steps for leadership of the union, which represents 315,000 workers.

National secretary-treasurer Lana Payne thanks Mr. Dias in the statement for his contributions to working people, from his days representing aerospace workers on the shop floor to serving as national president.

