Canada

Unifor members ratify contracts with Saskatchewan Crown corporations, water agency after strike

Regina
The Canadian Press
Unionized workers at four Saskatchewan Crown corporations and the Water Security Agency have ratified new contracts.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer says she’s pleased the workers at the water agency as well as SaskTel, SaskEnergy, SaskPower, SaskWater voted in favour of the deal after a 17-day strike.

Wages are frozen for the first two years of all contracts but SaskTel employees get a five per cent increase over five years.

Workers at SaskEnergy, SaskWater and SaskPower get seven per cent over six years and water agency workers get six per cent over six years.

SecurTek and DirectWest, both subsidiaries of SaskTel, signed their own agreements at the end of October.

Unifor says the new agreement includes a net increase higher than the five per cent cap originally offered by the province.

The union represents nearly 5,000 Crown employees in Saskatchewan.

