Special to The Globe and Mail

Unimage, a family owned Quebec company, is the largest school uniform supply store for French private schools in Quebec and has dressed over 70,000 students for the school year. The Globe and Mail visited the store ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

Seamstress Diane Moreau sews a school uniform.Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

Helene Loiselle irons the pleats on a school uniform.Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

15-year-old Rafaelle Lalonde shops for a new uniform with her mom Martine Gauthier.Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

A mom and daughter shop for a new uniform.Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

An employee prepares T-shirts to be printed with school logos.Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

