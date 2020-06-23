Union of BC Indian Chiefs mourn death of leader who fought for Indigenous rights

The Union of BC Indian Chiefs says it is mourning the death of a colleague and friend from COVID-19.

In a news release, it says Carole Dawson, who died Sunday, will be remembered as a kind-hearted leader who fought for Indigenous title and rights.

Dawson worked as the union’s health liaison officer and later as its Family, Children and Health Director.

The union says she was a survivor of St. Michael’s Residential School at Alert Bay and overcame trauma, violence, and loss to help and heal others as an addictions and sex abuse counsellor.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip paid tribute to Dawson, saying her loss is a devastating reminder that the pandemic is far from over and continues to be a threat to Indigenous health and welfare.

He says he hopes the province takes every precaution to protect Indigenous lives and ensure the public is following proper health protocols.