Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says it is ‘appalled’ at discovery of severed bear paws

The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs says it is “appalled and horrified” at the “gruesome” discovery of severed bear paws in the province’s Interior.

The Conservation Officer Service confirmed on Twitter that it was investigating the discovery of animal parts, including several bear paws, along a forest service road in Anglemont, about 450 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says in a statement Wednesday that 80 to 100 bear paws were found near Shuswap Lake on Sunday.

It says such a disposal indicates the actions of trophy or commercial poachers who hold a complete lack of respect for wildlife, hunting laws and the rights of other resource users.

The statement says trophy hunting goes against Indigenous practices.

The union says it is urging anyone with information that may help identify those who disposed of the paws to contact the Conservation Officer Service.

