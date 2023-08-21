Teachers in Ontario’s English Catholic system will be holding strike votes Oct. 18 and 19.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association says it has been bargaining with the government for more than a year in the hopes of landing a fair deal but the province is not meaningfully engaging in discussions about funding public education.

OECTA’s announcement and strike vote plans follow news last week that the unions representing public elementary and secondary teachers are planning strike votes this fall.

The Catholic teachers’ union says at their table, they still have not even finalized the scope of negotiations with the government.

President René Jansen in de Wal says in order to make progress it has become necessary to conduct a strike vote to demonstrate teachers’ resolve.

The president says bargaining will continue while the strike votes are being conducted.