Union Station barriers erected after Toronto van attack draw pushback

Open this photo in gallery Concrete barriers are seen outside Union Station on April 25 2018. Fred Lum

Sturdy grey barriers appeared outside Toronto’s main train station less than a day after two dozen pedestrians were mowed down by a driver in another part of the city, a security measure that prompted immediate debate and pushback.

Thigh-high pieces of concrete now line the plaza in front of Union Station. Others are placed at the ends of the block to prevent people from driving onto the sidewalk.

According to the city, there was already a longer-term goal of protecting the station better. Temporary measures were “expedited given [Monday’s] events,” a city spokeswoman said. It was not immediately clear who made that decision or what the process behind it was.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto city councillor John Campbell said Wednesday that there’s no doubt pedestrians need to be protected, particularly in the heavily travelled downtown, but that there has to be a way to do it without making the city look “like a war zone.”

Over the past few years, the use of vehicles as a way to kill pedestrians has been seen around the world. From London to Nice, France, to New York, cities that have suffered such attacks have struggled to find the best way to improve safety without negating the appeal that makes these places attractive to pedestrians. Many have relied on retractable bollards, while others have used design elements such as planters.

Brent Toderian, Vancouver’s former chief planner, has been a strong advocate for city-builders to pre-empt what he called “the Sherman tank” approach to security. Instead, he argues, incorporate security into the design of the streetscape.

“The risk is that these incredibly rare attacks on the public realm and public life will lead us out of fear to make sweeping attempts to harden everywhere we love to be,” Mr. Toderian, who is travelling, said in a written exchange. “In doing so, we’ll make those places less livable, lively and vibrant.”

This debate came to Toronto in the aftermath of Monday’s deadly rampage. According to witnesses, a man behind the wheel of a rental van in North York aimed his vehicle at pedestrians as he drove along the street and sidewalk. Ten people were killed and 14 injured.

The most tangible city response came more than 13 kilometres away, when the barriers started to appear outside Union Station that same night. It’s not clear why the station – which was allegedly the target of a would-be terrorist who was killed in an altercation with the RCMP several hours from Toronto in 2016 – was the first site to be protected in the wake of Monday’s incident.

Although Union Station is the busiest transportation hub in the country, the majority of its users arrive by subway, with a large number of them exiting directly into the underground pedestrian network. At street level, neither of the intersections at the ends of the station is in the city’s 20 busiest for pedestrians.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic also moves quite slowly around the station, which former Toronto chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat said was the result of deliberate design decisions. She called it “absurd” to install barriers at this spot and argued that if protective separation is needed anywhere it should be along the fast-moving suburban roads where pedestrians tend to be killed by negligent motorists.

“It’s easy to throw up a barricade at the side of the street and say, ‘oh, look at what we’ve done’,” Ms. Keesmaat said. “The risk is that you sterilize the city. And the risk is that you create a perception, you make people feel unsafe.”

A generation ago, when the threat of vehicle-borne bombs became clear, cities began incorporating protective measures. At their best, they were unobtrusive or served multiple purposes. Large, concrete planters keep vehicles away from the United States consulate on Toronto’s University Avenue. A similar function is performed at some buildings with a broad plaza, raised above street level.

Michael Black, who sits on the steering committee of the advocacy group Walk Toronto, said that such dual-use measures are the key to pedestrian-friendly security. He cited a metal frame to which newspaper boxes are fixed as an example.

“A perfect barrier, but it doesn’t look like a barrier,” he said. “Amenities, street furniture, trees, if arranged properly, can protect pedestrians.”