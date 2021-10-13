U.S. to reopen its land border to fully vaccinated Canadians in early November

Open this photo in gallery A family visits across the U.S.-Canada border at the Peace Arch Historical State Park, in Blaine, Wash., on Aug. 9. Elaine Thompson/The Associated Press

The United States is reopening its land border to fully vaccinated Canadians in early November.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced the development in a news release Wednesday, saying it was based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The reopening will also apply to ferry crossings, he said.

He did not provide an exact date.

Mr. Mayorkas said the U.S. will also reopen its southern border to fully vaccinated Mexicans.

“In November, we will begin allowing travellers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for non-essential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings,” Mr. Mayorkas said. “Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy. We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner.”

He said travellers will be required to show proof of vaccination.

The obligation to be fully vaccinated when entering the United States by land border mirrors a similar recently announced rule for air travellers entering the United States starting in early November.

The question remains, however, whether U.S. border officials will recognize Canadians who have received mixed vaccine doses from two different manufacturers. More than 3.9 million Canadians have received mixed doses, according to data from Health Canada. The U.S. CDC has not yet released guidance on whether it considers a mixed-dose regimen effective.

Canadian Chamber of Commerce president Perrin Beatty said it’s incumbent on the Canadian government to resolve this, noting that even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has received mixed doses. He noted Canada and the United States in their “Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership” in February promised a coordinated approach to easing border controls.

He also said a national vaccine passport, which Ottawa first promised this past summer, is now overdue with the new travel opportunities coming. “What we need now is secure digital certification which is not easily counterfeited and will include your vaccination history and is machine readable.”

Canadians have been unable to enter the United States by land for non-essential travel for 19 months. Canada and the United States imposed restrictions in March, 2020, as the pandemic was spreading. This past August, Canada adjusted these controls to allow fully vaccinated Americans to enter this country.

CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund Wednesday could not immediately answer whether the U.S. public health agency would accept mixed-dose travellers as fully vaccinated.

“When I have an update on this, I’ll let you know,” she said.

Mr. Mayorkas said that in January, 2022, this vaccination requirement for those entering the U.S. will be extended to essential cross-border travellers such as truckers, students and health care workers.

“This new travel system will create consistent, stringent protocols for all foreign nationals travelling to the United States – whether by air, land or ferry.”

Representative Brian Higgins, whose district includes the U.S. border city of Buffalo, welcomed the news on his Twitter account.

“At long last there is action by the United States to open the doors and welcome back our Canadian neighbours,” Mr. Higgins tweeted.

He said the news will be a shot in the arm for border communities that depend on non-essential travel. “The sigh of relief coming from northern border communities following this announcement is so loud it can practically be heard on either end of the Peace Bridge,” he said, referring to a key span connecting New York and Ontario.

The mayor of an Ontario border city applauded the development but said more details are needed to ensure travellers can go back and forth between the two countries safely.

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said Wednesday that he believes Canadians will be cautious about driving south for day trips given that some parts of the U.S. have looser public health measures and higher COVID-19 case counts, a concern he said also emerged when Canada eased its border restrictions for Americans earlier this year.

“I do not see a lot of people wanting to go over on day tripping for some time to come because of what’s happening in places like Michigan and elsewhere, where there are no restrictions on masking and gathering and things like that.”

Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair hailed the announcement as " one more step toward returning to normal” but said it’s important to remember the pandemic is ongoing.

Christopher Sands, director of the Canada Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, wondered if this will be a durable reopening, given that the pandemic is by no means over.

The average daily rate of new COVID-19 cases has declined in many parts of the U.S. and Canada, but winter weather will drive more people indoors and likely cause infection rates to rise.

Mr. Sands said the U.S. government should also communicate what the basis is for changing border restrictions so it can plan ahead. “Without that, the new U.S. policy creates uncertainty and a risk that border restrictions, like mask mandates, may come and go, and even return.”

The Chamber of Commerce’s Mr. Beatty said Canada should also consider relaxing its strict COVID-19 test standards for travellers entering Canada to allow less expensive tests. He noted that the molecular tests Canada demands for those entering Canada are among the most expensive tests available. “What family is going to take a day trip across the border and pay $250 a piece for tests,” he asked. “No wonder we haven’t seen cross-border travel picking up since we reopened the border.”

Mr. Beatty urged Canada to scrap its general do-not-travel advisories in favour of specific travel advice about COVID-19 conditions in various countries. As recent as the week before Thanksgiving, federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu was advising Canadians to avoid unnecessary travel, even after Mr. Trudeau had taken a personal vacation in Tofino, B.C.

“We are past the stay- home-or-you-will die stage because we now have vaccines and we know how the disease spreads,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Wednesday some of the details related to the border policy are still being discussed.

“We are working to clarify and finalize all the details with our American partners,” she said.

Speaking with reporters in Washington, where she is attending meetings of the G20 and the International Monetary Fund, Ms. Freeland was asked whether the border re-opening contradicts the Canadian government’s ongoing advisory to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada.

The minister responded by paraphrasing the recent “really good advice” from Dr. Eileen de Villa, the Medical Officer of Health for the City of Toronto.

“She said, you know, just try to do the things you need to do, and maybe hold back on doing the things that you just want to do,” said Ms. Freeland. “And I think if we can keep on doing that for a few more weeks, Canada can really fully put COVID behind us.”

- With a report from Bill Curry in Ottawa

