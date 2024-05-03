Universities are places of free speech but everyone must feel safe, PM says of pro-Palestinian protests

Open this photo in gallery: A protester rests in their tent in a pro-Palestinian encampment set up on the University of Toronto campus in Toronto on May 2, 2024.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says universities are places of free speech and debate but that everyone must feel safe on campus, adding that it’s up to universities and local police forces to manage pro-Palestinian protests that have ramped up at institutions across the country.

Mr. Trudeau declined on Friday to say whether he supports the encampments, saying he has weighed in repeatedly on the angst, anger and fear felt by Jewish and Palestinians people following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas on Israel and the subsequent retaliation by Israeli forces on Gaza.

There have been a growing number of pro-Palestinian protests at universities across the country, including most recently at the University of Toronto, with protesters demanding the university divest from companies connected to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory.

“Universities are places where the freedom of speech, the freedom of ideas, the challenge of debate, of dialogue, of discussion about how to shape the world, how to see the world, how to go on out after university or college and leave the world, are a core part of what campuses are all about,” Mr. Trudeau said at a housing announcement in Hamilton on Friday.

“At the same time, we need to make sure that as part of that everyone can feel safe on campus, whether you’re a Jewish student, whether you’re Palestinian, whether you have strong feelings on one side or the other, and on that we have to trust both universities to manage their campuses right and local police of jurisdiction to do their work to make sure that everyone is safe.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow also said Friday she understands that people want to express themselves about the events in the Middle East, and that they have the right to assemble as long as it’s done without hate. She said the University of Toronto is a private space and it’s up to the university to “work out what their security arrangement is with the police.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office declined to comment. But in a statement, Liz Tuomi, spokesperson for Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop, said, “As they would with any other illegal act, we expect that institutions will work with police and campus security to address any incidents of hate and racism, unauthorized encampments and occupations, and all other forms of discrimination at their institutions.”

She also said the government has been assured by college and university presidents that they are working to prioritize safety and well-being of students and faculty so students can continue to learn and attend graduation without interruption.

The demonstrators’ demands are similar to those put forth by encampment organizers at McGill University, where protesters have been on campus since Saturday, and at the University of British Columbia and the University of Victoria, where encampments began this week. A wave of protests has also swept across dozens of campuses in the U.S. that has led to violent clashes and police action to push out the protesters.

The encampment at the University of Toronto had grown to about 60 tents Friday morning, and organizers estimated about 120 people spent the night on the grounds of King’s College Circle at the heart of the St. George campus.

Late Thursday night the rally had grown to nearly a thousand people as a 10 p.m. deadline to wrap up the demonstration loomed, but shortly before the deadline university administration released a message saying they would allow demonstrators to stay if their activities remained peaceful.

Erin Mackey, a UofT student and protest organizer, said the night was quiet and demonstrators didn’t encounter any disruptions.

Ms. Mackey spoke to reporters Friday to reiterate protesters’ demands.

“We are here demanding that the University of Toronto divest from Israeli apartheid and its complicity in the ongoing genocide and occupation of Palestine,” Ms. Mackey said.

“We have an ethical investments policy. All we’re asking is for them to adhere to that policy which is a pretty easy ask, honesty, and if they want this encampment cleared that’s what they could do.”

Alejandro Paz, a professor of anthropology and member of the Jewish Faculty Network, said the university was wise not to use police force to try to disperse the encampment. He said administrators should celebrate the commitment its students are showing as they take their education into their own hands.

“In order for Israelis and Palestinians to have a future together we need more students like this who are willing to challenge the restrictions placed on Palestinian freedom,” Prof. Paz said.

“It’s very clear what the students of Occupy UofT want,” he added. “It is divestment, it is disclosure, it is transparency. This is not any different than the fight against apartheid in South Africa.”

Earlier this week, Quebec Premier François Legault said he expects police in Montreal to dismantle the encampment at McGill after the university requested police assistance.

A Quebec judge Wednesday rejected a request for an injunction from two students at McGill that would have added pressure to clear the encampment.

Also on Friday, police ordered pro-Palestinian protesters to clear out of a tent encampment at New York University early Friday, a move that followed weeks of demonstrations and police confrontations at college campuses nationwide that have resulted in more than 2,300 arrests.

With a report from Oliver Moore in Toronto and The Associated Press.