 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Universities, colleges face potential budget crunch as they assess impact of COVID-19 on international student enrolment

Joe FriesenPostsecondary Education Reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Interiors of the Student Centre at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont. Leo Groarke, president of the university, said Trent was on pace for a strong international recruiting crop before the pandemic.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Canadian universities and colleges are facing a potential budget crunch as they try to assess the impact of COVID-19 on international student enrolment, a multi-billion-dollar enterprise that has come to represent a significant portion of many schools’ budgets.

“It’s a major concern for Canada’s universities from coast to coast,” said Paul Davidson, president of Universities Canada, the umbrella group that represents universities at the federal level. "The risks they’re facing are real.”

A potential drop in international student tuition revenue, estimated at about $6-billion, is one of the scenarios universities are now plotting as they look forward to a very uncertain fall term in 2020. Mr. Davidson described those projections as ranging anywhere from “the sky is falling,” to a modest decline. At the moment much remains uncertain.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s still not known when international travel will resume. Students from India and China, for example, who account for more than half of international students in Canada, could face difficulties even leaving their countries.

Universities may turn to governments for more help to make up any revenue shortfalls.

“Getting through this rocky period may require some stabilization,” Mr. Davidson said.

The COVID-19 outbreak has already disrupted the typical pattern of an admissions process. Recruiting efforts came to a halt early in the year as travel to China, the largest market for Canadian universities, was restricted. Language-testing centres in many countries have shut down, making it difficult for students to get the certifications they need. Admissions offices will have to assess potentially incomplete applications as schools around the world are shut down and potentially unable to supply transcripts or other documentation.

And there’s still a great deal of uncertainty about what instruction on university and college campuses will look like in the fall. It’s not clear whether it will be possible to resume in-person classes or whether instruction will remain primarily online.

A prominent British higher education consultancy, Quacquarelli Symonds, said in a survey of more than 2,800 international students intending to study in Canada, 54 per cent intended to defer admission by a year. They say about 15 per cent of prospective international students have changed their intentions and are no longer planning to come to Canada. If classes are still being conducted online, it’s possible international students could still enrol in September and take part from their home countries.

The Canadian government responded to an urgent request from the postsecondary sector this week by making it possible for students outside the country to register and study online. The government also adjusted its rules on postgraduate work permits, so that time spent in an online course would count toward the time in Canada required to earn a work permit. The possibility of staying, working and potentially earning permanent residency is a crucial part of Canada’s appeal to many international students.

Story continues below advertisement

In a little more than a decade the number of international students in Canada has tripled to over 500,000. The economic impact of their presence in Canada has been pegged at more than $22-billion. And their tuition fees, typically two to six times higher than those paid by domestic students, pay a growing portion of the costs of Canada’s postsecondary system. To take a most prominent example, Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., saw its budget grow by 37 per cent in a year, thanks to international student revenue. More than 55 per cent of its student body comes from abroad.

If international student revenues drop, the impact could be felt everywhere from staffing to course selection. Mr. Davidson said that when Saudi Arabia pulled its students out of Canada in 2018 over a diplomatic rift, one of the first questions many universities faced was what courses they could no longer afford to offer.

“Canada has built a university system, and I think a college system, which assumes [it will have] international students,” said Leo Groarke, president of Trent University in Peterborough, Ont. “There’s an awful lot of positives that come with that, whether it’s immigration or the positive effect on the Canadian economy. But in the current circumstances, it may be a challenge.”

Mr. Groarke said Trent was on pace for a strong international recruiting crop before the pandemic. Its goal was to expand international enrolment from 10 per cent to 15 per cent of its student body. Now it’s left trying to make the best of a difficult situation.

“If international students don’t come to Canadian universities, there is going to be a significant budget issue,” Mr. Groarke said. “One option would be that the government could step in and provide us with funding in the short term to manage that. I would think in the end, we will get back to our normal levels of international students.”

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies