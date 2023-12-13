Open this photo in gallery: Downtown Calgary and the Bow River seen from the air on May 31.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The University of Calgary has become the world’s first United Nations University hub focused on water.

The hub is a partnership between the Calgary university and the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, which is a think tank based in Hamilton, Ont.

It means they will work together to develop the scientific understanding, solutions and skilled workforce needed to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

Kaveh Madani, director of the Institute for Water, Environment and Health, says the partnership will help to tackle upcoming water, environmental and health challenges.

Officials with the University of Calgary say the hub’s reach would be global.

It is to have four research areas: understanding changes in aquatic ecosystems, infectious diseases in a changing climate, environmental predictions for water sustainability and resilience in Indigenous communities.