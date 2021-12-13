The University of Prince Edward Island has appointed an interim president after Alaa Abd-El-Aziz resigned from the office last week amid allegations of workplace misconduct.

Gregory Keefe was named interim president by the board of governors.

Keefe has been a faculty member at UPEI for more than 25 years and dean of the Atlantic Veterinary College since 2015.

A statement today from the university says Keefe will lead the university until a new president is recruited.

Meanwhile, the university has hired a workplace investigator to conduct an external investigation into the allegations concerning the former president.

In a statement, board chair Pat Sinnott says Janice Rubin will also undertake a systemic review of the university’s workplace policies and practices, including those concerning harassment and discrimination.