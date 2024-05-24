Pro-Palestinian protesters say U of T’s proposal to end encampment is ‘a joke’

Open this photo in gallery: A pro-Palestinian encampment set up at the University of Toronto is photographed in Toronto, on May 23, 2024. The university gave organizers of the protest a 24-hour deadline on Thursday to accept a proposal to end the encampment.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Organizers of the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto called the university’s offer to end the protest a farce and accused it of negotiating in bad faith as a 4 p.m. Friday deadline to accept a deal approached.

The student leaders did not categorically reject the university’s offer, made with a 24-hour deadline Thursday afternoon, but declined to say whether they intend to stay beyond 4 p.m., when the university has said it will issue a notice of trespass.

“This is not an offer, this is an ultimatum. They are trying to force us to accept these outrageous terms by threatening to clear us out,” said Kalliopé Anvar McCall, a fourth-year student.

“This is a joke of a negotiation,” said Ms. McCall, who was holding a written offer.

“This document is nothing but a summary of their already existing procedure on divestment and disclosure with a few minor tweaks to bait us into thinking that we are getting a good deal,” she said.

Demonstrators, who have been living in the encampment on King’s College Circle at the heart of campus since May 2, have been calling on the university to disclose its investments and divest from companies connected to the Israeli military. They’ve also demanded that the university cut ties with Israeli academic institutions that operate in the occupied territories.

In its offer Thursday, the university administration said it would expedite a review of the divestment request and create an expert working group to consider greater transparency in its investments. It rejected the student demand to cut ties with Israeli universities, saying it would be at odds with its commitment to academic freedom and the furtherance of understanding through dialogue.

In exchange for those concessions, the students would have to agree to end the encampment immediately, not to resume it on any U of T campus and commit to not disrupting convocation ceremonies.

If the students reject the deal the university has said it will issue a notice of trespass and pursue its legal options. Asked if that included calling in the police, U of T president Meric Gertler said he was not eliminating any options.

The U of T protest encampment is one of several on Canadian campuses, part of a broader movement that has spread across the continent, sparking debates about free speech and assembly and how universities should respond.

Dr. Gertler said Thursday that the administration had been patient in seeking a negotiated solution. But the protesters have occupied part of campus for weeks and some members of the community are distressed by the encampment.

“After hearing these complaints from our community, after recognizing how long the use of this space has been denied to other members of our community, we felt now is the time to act,” he said.

The protesters have said previously that they won’t leave until their demands are met in full.

Erin Mackey, a protest organizer and fourth-year student, said she views the university’s proposal as a first offer, but believes there is room for further negotiation.

“It is up to the administration whether they are willing to be serious and engage in a genuine conversation about commitments towards divestment, or if they’re going to continue to give us vague committees that ultimately will lead us nowhere,” Ms. Mackey said.

Jay Solomon, chief advancement officer for Hillel Ontario, a group that advocates on behalf of Jewish students, said his organization has heard from Jewish students who feel intimidated by the encampment and he called on the university to end what he described as an unlawful occupation of campus.

“I think the university needs to take immediate action to ensure that Jewish students, like all other students, feel welcome and safe on campus. What they’ve been doing up until now has been ineffective and it’s time to take more concrete and immediate steps,” Mr. Solomon said.

