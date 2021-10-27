A person walks on the University of Toronto's St. George campus, on June 10, 2020.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The University of Toronto will divest from fossil fuels as part of its commitment to combatting climate change, the school announced Wednesday.

The university said it would end any direct investment in fossil fuel companies within a year and would extract itself from indirect investments through pooled or commingled assets by 2030 or sooner. It also committed to placing 10 per cent of its investments, or about $400-million, in what it called “sustainable and low-carbon investments” by 2025.

The U of T has an endowment of $4-billion, the largest among Canadian universities, run by its own asset management corporation. The university says its fossil fuel investments are worth just under $65-million, or about 1.6 per cent of its holdings.

Meric Gertler, the university president, said in a letter to the university community that universities have an economic imperative and moral obligation to invest their assets in ways that will encourage the reduction of carbon emissions.

“The evidence of a climate crisis is now incontrovertible,” Dr. Gertler said in his letter. “The growing severity of the climate crisis now demands bold actions that have both substantive and symbolic impact. When a large institution like the University of Toronto decides to take such steps, it is our belief that this will both accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy and inspire other investors to do the same.”

A number of universities have announced plans to divest from fossil fuels in recent years. The University of Guelph announced its divestment initiative in 2020, which prompted the resignation of its chancellor, Martha Billes, who said the decision was incompatible with her business interests. Several Quebec universities, including Concordia and the University of Quebec at Montreal have also made commitments related to reducing fossil fuel holdings in recent years.

Harvard University announced last month that its endowment fund, now worth US$53.2-billion, would divest its remaining fossil fuel holdings.

Dr. Gertler said that he been urged by many people at U of T to use every means at his disposal to help tackle the climate crisis. He thanked the university’s students for their advocacy on this issue.

The U of T has been assessing the climate-related risks in its portfolio for several years and has already reduced the carbon footprint of its long-term investments by more than 35 per cent, the university said. It has also joined the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, a group of institutional investors committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions associated with their portfolios by 2050.

The university also aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its own campuses. It announced Wednesday a commitment to reducing emissions from its downtown Toronto campus by 80 per cent before 2050. It said it would do so by improving its energy and utility infrastructure, incorporating new technology in its construction plans and retrofitting some of its buildings.

