Up to 60 pharmacies in Ontario to offer COVID-19 tests beginning Friday, Ford says

Premier Doug Ford says up to 60 pharmacies across the province will begin to offer COVID-19 tests starting Friday.
He says the initiative will reduce pressure on the province’s 147 assessment centres, some of which have seen long line-ups in recent weeks.
The pharmacies will only test individuals with no symptoms after they have made an appointment.
The testing initiative is the second part of the government’s fall pandemic preparedness plan.
Ford also says three Ontario hospitals will begin offering saliva testing.
Ontario is reporting 335 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with three new deaths related to the virus.
