Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Up to 60 pharmacies in Ontario to offer COVID-19 tests beginning Friday, Ford says

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Ontario Premier Doug Ford leaves a news conference in Ottawa, on Sept. 18, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Premier Doug Ford says up to 60 pharmacies across the province will begin to offer COVID-19 tests starting Friday.

He says the initiative will reduce pressure on the province’s 147 assessment centres, some of which have seen long line-ups in recent weeks.

The pharmacies will only test individuals with no symptoms after they have made an appointment.

The testing initiative is the second part of the government’s fall pandemic preparedness plan.

Ford also says three Ontario hospitals will begin offering saliva testing.

Ontario is reporting 335 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with three new deaths related to the virus.

More to come.

Ontario's premier says encouraging residents to get the seasonal flu shot is the first part of the province's plan to fight COVID-19 this fall. Doug Ford says the province has spent $70 million to purchase 5.1 million doses of the flu vaccine. The Canadian Press

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

