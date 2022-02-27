The Ukrainian flag is raised over a newly established checkpoint in Hushchyntsi, Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022.Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times News Service

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it’s up to individual Canadian to decide whether they want to travel to Ukraine to help Kyiv fight the Russian invasion.

As Moscow’s forces are laying siege to Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the formation of a foreign “international legion” of volunteers to defend Ukraine.

Ms. Joly in a news conference on Sunday reminded Canadians that Canada has warned against travelling to Ukraine because of the insecurity there.

But she says it’s up to Canadians if they want to join the fight.

“We understand that people of Ukrainian descent want to support their fellow Ukrainians and also that there is a desire to defend the Motherland and in that sense it is their own individual decision,” Ms. Joly said.

“Let me be clear: we are all very supportive of any form of support to Ukrainians right now.”

On Sunday, Canada announced it would be sending $25-million in non-lethal gear to Ukraine. Ms. Joly said this includes helmets, body armour, gas masks and night-vision goggles.

And Defence Minister Anita Anand said more weapons shipments to Ukraine are “not off the table.”

Canada recent shipped $7.8-million in lethal aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday invited foreigners to join the fight against Russia.

He urged people to contact their local Ukrainian Embassy.

“Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries.”

Canada also announced Sunday it would be lending additional airlift support to be used by NATO, Ms. Anand said.

Further, Canada is lending cybersecurity to experts to help protect allied infrastructure from attacks, she said.

The defence minister emphasized that Canadian soldiers are not being deployed to fight Russia in Ukraine.

“A combat mission is not on the table at this time,” Ms. Anand said.

She denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talk of putting his nuclear forces on higher alert as “bellicose and irresponsible rhetoric.”

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said she would support British citizens who decide to head to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion.

More to come.

