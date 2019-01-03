 Skip to main content

Canada 'Up to my armpits': Gander, Newfoundland hit by nearly two feet of snow

‘Up to my armpits’: Gander, Newfoundland hit by nearly two feet of snow

Gander, Nfld.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Snow is piled high at a home in Gander, Nfld., on Jan. 3, 2019 in this handout photo.

Eric Chisholm/The Canadian Press

Residents of Gander, N.L., are digging out after one of the biggest snowfalls ever recorded there — nearly two feet.

“It’s quite a scene driving around today,” Environment Canada meteorologist David Neil said from the Gander weather office.

A powerful storm blanketed much of the province Wednesday, with St. John’s and some other communities getting more than 40 centimetres.

But Gander, in central Newfoundland, was hardest hit, with 58 cm recorded at the town’s airport.

Combined with snow already on the ground, snow depth has piled up to 101 cm at the airport, Neil said.

“It’s certainly a bit of work to get some of that cleared out of the way,” Neil said.

Gander Mayor Percy Farwell thanked the workers who were out clearing the streets for their efforts after most residents — including Farwell himself — spent Wednesday snowed in.

“I’ve been out and around town a fair bit today and I must say I’m extremely pleased with what I see in terms of the work our folks have done,” Farwell said from Gander on Thursday.

“It looks beautiful out there now — it didn’t look very beautiful when I walked out up to my armpits to my driveway this morning,” he said.

In St. John’s, 46 cm were reported at the city’s airport.

Terra Nova recorded 40 cm of snow, a volunteer station in Twillingate on the island’s northwest coast reported 31 cm, and a number of other communities reported more than 20 cm.

The storm battered the island Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday, resulting in most government and city offices in St. John’s shutting down for the day, as intense wind gusts created whiteout conditions on the roads.

Bonavista recorded the highest wind gusts during the storm, peaking at 128 kilometres per hour, while other municipalities on the Avalon Peninsula also experienced winds faster than 100 km/h.

Neil said more snowfall is expected for the province over the weekend, with more snow in the forecast for Saturday night into Sunday.

