U.S. border officials find human brain in mail truck originating from Toronto

U.S. border officials say they’ve seized a human brain that was found in a Canadian mail truck originating in Toronto.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said officers found the brain in a clear glass mason jar with no paperwork during a routine check at the crossing between Sarnia, Ont., and Port Huron, Mich.

The agency said the brain was found on Valentine’s Day.

They say the manifest listed the item as an ‘antique teaching specimen.’ CBP say the shipment was headed for Kenosha, Wisconsin.

They say their specialists are in contact with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to figure out what to do with the brain.

