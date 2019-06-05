 Skip to main content

U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges Ontario not to break Beer Store contract

U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges Ontario not to break Beer Store contract

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says Ontario’s move to break a contract with the Beer Store sends a negative signal to American businesses and investors.

It is urging the province not to rip up the 10-year deal in an attempt to put beer and wine in corner stores.

The Progressive Conservatives recently introduced legislation to end the contract signed by the previous Liberal government that permitted beer and wine to be sold in hundreds of grocery stores.

Finance Minister Vic Fedeli has said the agreement is a bad deal for businesses and stifles competition.

The Beer Store and its union have warned that cancelling the deal could trigger financial penalties.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says the government’s approach could undermine Ford’s message that Ontario is open for business.

NB Liquor says beer will soon be sold in select New Brunswick grocery stores

There’s something new coming to the shelves of New Brunswick grocery stores – beer.

NB Liquor has announced it will start offering beer and an updated wine selection in select grocery stores starting in October.

Brad Cameron, acting president of the Crown-owned liquor agency, says customers want more convenience.

Wine sales were allowed in a limited number of grocery stores beginning in 2014 as a pilot project, and now there are 66 grocery outlets offering cider and wine.

Cameron says locally produced beer will be available in grocery stores on a phased-in basis.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says NB Liquor is responsibly “adapting and responding” to consumers’ demands.

