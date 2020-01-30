 Skip to main content

U.S.-China trade deal a threat to Canadian exporters, official warns MPs

Steven Chase
Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Ottawa
One of the Canadian government’s senior-most trade officials warned MPs of consequences for Canada’s exporters flowing from a new U.S.-China trade deal where Beijing agreed to boost American imports.

Steve Verheul, assistant-deputy minister of trade policy and negotiation at the department of Global Affairs, told a new Parliamentary committee set up to examine Canada-China relations that the initial American-Sino pact may have some adverse impacts for Canada.

It sets up new obstacles to free trade by substituting more “managed trade” that benefits the U.S. and China and could hurt certain Canadian farm producers who compete for Chinese business with U.S. rivals, he told MPs Thursday.

MPs also heard that the trade deficit between Canada and China stood at $48-billion with the latest available figures – an imbalance in China’s favour.

The “Phase One” U.S.-China deal signed earlier this month to try to settle a trade dispute presents “a challenge to the free and open rules-based trading system by proscribing a managed outcome,” Mr. Verheul said and could have “negative implications for certain agriculture sectors that compete with the United States in the Chinese market.”

As part of the deal with Washington, Beijing agreed to buy an additional $200-billion (U.S.) of U.S. good and services over the next two years.

The Parliamentary committee is examining the deterioration of Canada-China relations that started more than 13 months ago after Beijing took what is widely seen as retaliation for Ottawa arresting a senior Huawei executive on a U.S. extradition request.

Two Canadians remain locked up in China, victims of what critics have widely called “hostage diplomacy,” Chinese purchases of canola seed are still significantly down and Beijing last year warned that there will be consequences if Ottawa bans flagship tech firm Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. from supplying gear to this country’s next-generation 5G wireless networks.

Canada and China’s deteriorating relationship hurt sales to China last year, Mr. Verheul said, although he added another factor was an economic slowdown in the Asian country.

Exports to China fell nearly 15 per cent in the January-November 2019, compared to a year earlier, and reflected declines of sales of canola seed, wood pulp and nickel.

He added that some Canadian businesses are reporting increased scrutiny of their shipments by Chinese border officials.

China is Canada’s third largest trading partner and purchased about five per cent of Canada’s total exports in 2018, Mr. Verheul said.

China is also the third largest source of foreign investment in Canada from Asia with the stock of direct Chinese investment in Canada standing at $16.9-billlion in 2018, Mr. Verheul said.

