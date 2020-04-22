RCMP say Nova Scotia shooter acted alone

Open this photo in gallery An impromptu memorial sits in front of the RCMP detachment in Enfield, N.S., on April 20, 2020. Tim Krochak/Getty Images

The RCMP say they have confirmed that the shooter behind a weekend rampage in Nova Scotia that left 22 victims dead acted alone.

Chief Supt. Chris Leather told a briefing today that investigators are still trying to determine whether anyone assisted the gunman leading up to the incident.

As an active shooter was on the loose in Nova Scotia Sunday morning, the U.S. Consulate in Halifax sent e-mailed alerts to its citizens warning of the danger at a time when the RCMP was using Twitter to communicate the news.

Questions have been raised as to why no emergency alerts were transmitted to Nova Scotians’ cellphones and television screens as a rampage was under way that would leave 23 dead, including the gunman.

When Premier Stephen McNeil was asked Wednesday why the province didn’t issue an emergency alert based on the Mounties’ Twitter feed, he said emergency officials couldn’t act until the RCMP had prepared an approved message.

“That’s the protocol in place when it comes to the (Emergency Management Office),” the premier told a news conference.

“The lead agency is the one that has to put the message together. We would not go from what’s happening on Twitter … No message was received, even though EMO had reached out a number of times throughout the morning to the RCMP.”

Marcia R. Seitz-Ehler, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Consulate, said the e-mailed alert warning of a shooter in Portapique, N.S., and advising people to remain at home with their doors locked was drawn from information on the Nova Scotia RCMP Twitter account.

“It is our protocol – when emergencies occur – to alert U.S. citizens in the area to the situation,” she said. She did not immediately respond to an inquiry about what time the U.S. alert was sent. The first RCMP tweet about an active shooter was transmitted at 6:02 a.m. Sunday.

When asked Monday during a news briefing why a provincewide emergency alert wasn’t used, Chief Supt. Chris Leather said: “It’s a good question, and I don’t have an answer for you at this moment.”

McNeil said Tuesday the province’s Emergency Management Office brought people in Sunday in expectation of an alert being needed. “We had staff on hand in the morning to be able to do that, but it was not requested,” he told reporters.

Residents of some of the five communities where the killer struck have said they would have changed their behaviour had an alert been sent.

David Matthews was walking with his wife in Wentworth Sunday morning when they heard a “pop,” which they said sounded like it could be a gunshot, or perhaps just a car backfiring.

Shortly after the Matthews returned home, their phone started ringing with warnings from friends that there was an active shooter on the loose in the neighbourhood. They later learned that a fellow walker was gunned down that morning on a road nearby.

“In my mind, there should have been some provincial alert … (that) you’ve got to be careful, because there’s an active shooter in the area,” Matthews told The Canadian Press.

On Tuesday, police confirmed the rampage had left 22 victims, including neighbours, a family of three, a teacher, two nurses, two correctional officers and an RCMP officer.

The RCMP said it continues to investigate whether 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, who was killed by police Sunday, acted alone. There was also confirmation he was wearing an authentic police uniform.

“The investigative team is focused on learning more about this very tragic situation, including accurate victim information and whether others may have aided the suspect,” the police force said in a news release Tuesday.

Earlier this week, RCMP Chief Supt. Chris Leather said the suspect, at one point, was driving a vehicle that was “identical” to an RCMP cruiser.

Police have said the mock cruiser and uniform helped the shooter escape detection for more than 12 hours.

The RCMP say officers were dispatched Saturday to Portapique around 10:30 p.m. to investigate a weapons complaint, but a series of subsequent 911 calls made it clear someone with a gun was shooting people in the area.

The Mounties quickly discovered several casualties inside and outside of a home in Portapique, but the assailant could not be found.

Some homes in the area had been set on fire and police confirmed that victims have been found inside some of these building.

The search for the shooter continued through the night and into Sunday as police tracked the suspect through several small communities in northern Nova Scotia, including Wentworth, Debert and Shubenacadie, where several victims were found.

Police say the suspect shot people he knew, killed others at random and had planned the massacre.

“Our thoughts are with all of the victims’ families and we are particularly mindful of families who have not yet received confirmation that their loved ones were involved,” the RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

“This is an unprecedented incident that has resulted in incredible loss and heartbreak for countless families and loved ones.”

Wortman, a Halifax-based denturist originally from New Brunswick, was fatally shot by police at a gas station in Enfield, N.S., around noon on Sunday.

There are 16 crime scenes spread over a 90-kilometre distance. A total of five structures were set on fire, though the exact sequence of events remains unclear.

The Canadian military has been called in to help the Nova Scotia RCMP investigate one of the largest mass murders in the country’s history.

The military issued a statement saying it has provided personnel, modular tents, lights, tables, chairs and generators to a number of locations in the province.

Photos from Portapique, N.S., show a large military truck and a number of other smaller vehicles parked along the entrance to Portapique Beach Road, where the shooting rampage started late Saturday.

A retired high-ranking Mountie says the police investigation will tax the resources of the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Pierre-Yves Bourduas, a former deputy commissioner, said the police force will need additional help to get the job done.

RCMP investigators say a killer's use of a mock police cruiser almost identical to the real thing helped him keep moving and killing through various parts of Nova Scotia through the weekend. Chief Supt. Chris Leather said there were at least 19 dead, and officers are still examining five fires for more bodies. The Canadian Press

