Canada U.S. customs officers seize 3,500 Christmas elves at Quebec-New York border

Montreal
The Canadian Press
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says its officers working at the Quebec-New York border seized some 3,500 Christmas toys after they were found to lack proper documentation.

The agency says a commercial shipment of Elf Hatching Eggs from Canada was seized at the Champlain, N.Y. border crossing due to the absence of tracking label information and a general certificate of conformity, as required by law.

Champlain Area port director Steven Bronson said in a statement that border agents and the Consumer Product Safety Commission worked together on the file to enforce safety laws and “keep potentially harmful toys out of the hands of children.”

According to a website for toymaker Keycraft Global, the 10-centimetre oval-shaped toys appear to hatch and reveal an elf when submerged and left in a glass of water.

The toy shipment was valued at about $38,000.

