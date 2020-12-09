 Skip to main content

U.S. issues challenge to Canada’s dairy quotas in first test of new trade agreement

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dairy cattle feed at Nicomekl Farms, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The United States is formally accusing Canada of unfairly limiting the ability of American dairy producers to sell their products north of the border.

Robert Lighthizer, President Donald Trump’s trade ambassador, says the U.S. has made a formal request for consultations to address Canada’s limits on a variety of dairy products.

It’s a step toward setting up a dispute resolution panel, which would be the first of its kind under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which took effect in July.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. Dairy Export Council complained in June that Canada’s so-called tariff-rate quotas deny American farmers rightful access to markets north of the border.

The council says the rates discourage the importing of certain high-value products, and give market access to competitors with little incentive to take advantage.

The federal Liberal government has insisted that the quotas are well within the bounds of the agreement.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies