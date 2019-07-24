 Skip to main content

Canada U.S. man charged after investigation into sexual assault of Winnipeg teen

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

U.S. man charged after investigation into sexual assault of Winnipeg teen

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

A 22-year-old man faces charges in the United States following an investigation into the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Winnipeg.

City police say they were told by a woman last month that a man from Rhode Island had contacted her 13-year-old daughter on the internet in January.

The woman said an online communication continued for several months and included subtle intimidation against the girl.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman alleged that the man flew to Winnipeg for four days in April, met the girl and sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions.

He returned to the U.S. but continued to attempt internet contact.

The Winnipeg Police Service child abuse unit investigated and contacted the Rhode Island State Police.

Agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, along with a state police task force on internet crimes against children, arrested a man on July 11.

Herbert Rodas faces a number of charges, including transferring obscene material to a minor and enticement of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter