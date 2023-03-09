President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the InterContinental Presidente Mexico City hotel in Mexico City, on Jan. 10. Biden will visit Canada for the first time since taking office on March 23 and 24.Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Ottawa on March 23 for his first in-person visit to Canada since taking office in 2021.

The White House says Biden will spend two days in Canada, during which he will sit down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A visit to Canada is customarily one of a new U.S. president’s first foreign trips, but the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way of that tradition when it came to Biden.

Indeed, Biden’s second positive test for COVID-19 last year was one reason a subsequent plan for a summertime visit had to be scrapped.

A detailed itinerary of the president’s visit has not been released, but the House of Commons will be sitting while he’s in town.

The president will address Parliament, which his former boss, then-president Barack Obama, did to great fanfare in June 2016.