U.S. prosecutors say Montreal men ran $1-million telemarketing scam

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Federal prosecutors in the United States say they've charged five Quebec men with running a telemarketing scam that stole more than $1-million.

Federal prosecutors in the United States say they’ve charged five Quebec men with running a telemarketing scam that allegedly stole more than $1-million.

The U.S. Department of Justice claims the men called people across the United States, telling them that they owed money for magazine subscriptions and that their credit would be damaged or they could face legal action if they didn’t pay.

Prosecutors say in a news release Tuesday that the men, who are from Montreal’s West Island, continued to call victims who did pay, telling them they had additional debts.

U.S. prosecutors say Ahmad Eraif, Mohamed Eraif, Jonathan Massouras, William Gampel and Kevin Gampel, who range in age from 26 to 37, face a total of 10 charges. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The charges have been filed in Los Angeles and are related to several specific phone calls that targeted California residents.

Prosecutors say the alleged offences were investigated by the RCMP and the U.S. Secret Service.

Ciaran McEvoy, the public information officer at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, says the men are believed to be in Canada and have not yet been arrested.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

