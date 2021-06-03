U.S. shares vaccines, including with Canada, as Ottawa pushed to give doses to COVAX

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

U.S. shares vaccines, including with Canada, as Ottawa pushed to give doses to COVAX

Mia Rabson
OTTAWA
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Syringes are readied at a COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic on April 30, 2021 in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The United States unveiled details of its first global donations of COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, with plans to ship 19 million doses through the COVAX vaccine-sharing alliance, and another six million doses directly to neighbours, including Canada, and countries experiencing pandemic surges.

It is not clear yet how many doses Canada would be offered by the United States, if Canada would accept them at this point, or which vaccine would be sent.

The offer comes as Canada’s vaccine rollout is nearing the best in the world, and at the same time as pressure is mounting on the Canadian government to start sharing some of its COVID-19 vaccines as well.

Story continues below advertisement

A coalition of almost three dozen Canadian aid groups, faith-based organizations and global development advocates called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately share four million doses of vaccine – one for every 10 doses Canada expects to receive by the end of June.

“By August, Canada will have enough to fully vaccinate its entire population,” reads the statement signed by 32 groups, including the Canadian arms of One, UNICEF, World Vision, the Mennonite Central Committee, Canadian Council of Imams and the Anglican Council of Indigenous People.

“Canada has ordered more doses per capita (more than 10) than any other country and therefore has a responsibility to share with the world.”

Canada expects to have 40 million doses delivered by the end of this month and more than 100 million by the end of September.

As of Thursday, Canada had given one dose to at least 22.4 million people, more than 59 per cent of the entire population. After a slow start with limited deliveries, Canada’s supplies have been flooding in since April, and on Wednesday, Canada eased above the United Kingdom, in terms of people with at least one dose.

But wealthy nations are leaving the rest of the world in their vaccine dust. About two billion doses of vaccine have been administered worldwide, more than eight in 10 of them in wealthy countries, and only 0.2 per cent in low-income nations.

Canada has given 2.5 times as many doses per capita as the global average.

Story continues below advertisement

International Development Minister Karina Gould said Canada will share doses eventually but doesn’t have any excess vaccine at the moment because the country is still trying to get every Canadian immunized.

Speaking at a Senate committee Thursday, she said “we’re not quite at the point to announce that yet” but said news on donations could be coming shortly.

On Wednesday, Canada doubled its financial commitment to $440 million to help the global vaccine sharing alliance known as COVAX buy doses directly from manufacturers.

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, a critical care pediatric specialist in Vancouver with a research focus on pandemic preparedness, said he just doesn’t understand why Canada will not commit to sending doses now too.

Murthy said Canada’s financial commitment is fine but that isn’t going to help COVAX get doses to the rest of the world now, because wealthy countries like Canada have snapped up most of the vaccines available.

“It’s vaccines, not money at this point in the pandemic that are required globally,” said Murthy.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada and the United Kingdom are the only two G7 nations not donating doses directly to COVAX and taking doses from the alliance through the self-financing mechanism.

COVAX was established as a program to try and ensure the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines were shared equitably around the world, and offered wealthy countries the chance to buy doses through COVAX and donate money to help buy doses for 92 low and middle income countries that otherwise couldn’t buy all the vaccines they needed.

Canada spent $220 million to buy doses from COVAX for itself, and the U.K. spent about C$121 million. Canada has received almost one million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX, and the U.K. expects a shipment of about half a million Pfizer-BioNTech doses this month.

The other G7 nations aren’t using the self-financing route, and are donating doses directly to COVAX already. France, Germany and Japan are promising 30 million doses, and the U.S. is starting with at least 19 million this month, with the expectation of more.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies