 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Vaccine passports mandatory in Newfoundland and Labrador by Oct. 22

ST. JOHN’S
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey fields a question at the Confederation Building in St. John's on July 28.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador is introducing a vaccine passport system and giving organizations and citizens two weeks before it’s mandatory.

The new mobile app NLVaxPass will be available for download as of tomorrow morning, but businesses and other organizations covered by the passport will have until Oct. 22 before the system is enforced.

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians aged 12 and up will have to provide proof of vaccination before they can enter places such as bars, restaurants, gyms and nursing homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Churches and other faith gatherings will have the option of either requiring vaccine passports or being restricted to 50 per cent of capacity with those attending having to wear masks and remaining physically distanced from one another.

The passport won’t be mandatory at schools, child care programs, retail stores, health facilities, banks, in private areas of hotels and at government service outlets.

Youth aged 12 to 18 are exempt from the passport requirement when they are participating in sports events at arenas and during indoor and outdoor practices.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies