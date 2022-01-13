The school board in Delta, B.C., is requiring all its employees to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 and is giving them less than two months to disclose their status.

Board chair Val Windsor says it is taking the step to reduce the risk of staff and students getting COVID-19.

Starting Monday, the district says staff will be given a minimum of six weeks to disclose their vaccination status.

Those who don’t will need regular rapid testing to continue working, or they can take an unpaid leave of absence.

The requirement won’t apply to students.

The district says the delay in implementing the requirement is intended to give staff time to get vaccinated.

It also allows it to set up a process for collecting the information and to develop a rapid testing program.

“We strongly urge any employees who have not yet been fully vaccinated to do so as soon as possible,” Windsor said in a news release.

The B.C. government announced Thursday those who are pregnant can book a COVID-19 booster shot if it has been at least eight weeks since they received their second vaccination.

The province has been recommending people get their booster six months after their second vaccine, but it says in a news release that it’s important that those who are pregnant get optimal protection for their child.

About 1,800 people who indicated they were pregnant while getting their second shot will automatically get an invitation if it has been eight weeks or more.

