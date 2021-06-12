Vance went on golf outing with two senior military leaders while under investigation

Two senior military leaders went golfing with former chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance, even though he is under military investigation.

Michael Rouleau, vice-chief of defence staff, and Vice-Admiral Craig Baines, head of the Royal Canadian Navy, entertained and golfed with Gen. Vance on June 2 at Hyland Golf and Country Club in Ottawa, an exclusive golfing venue for the Canadian military.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s office confirmed that the golfing event took place but said the minister was not aware.

Gen. Vance is under military investigation for alleged sexual misconduct allegations, which he has denied.

“The Minister was made aware of this situation this afternoon, following media inquiries. The decision by the LGen Rouleau and VAdm Baines to go golfing with Gen Vance is troubling and unacceptable. The Minister will discuss next steps with Acting Chief of the Defence Staff,” press secretary Todd Lane said in a statement to The Globe and Mail.

