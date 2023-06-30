Open this photo in gallery: John Nightingale, President and CEO of the Vancouver Aquarium, stands in front of a jellyfish tank at the aquarium on March 3, 2015.Jeff Vinnick

John Nightingale dedicated his life to speaking up for whales and ocean conservation.

In the process, he became a leading figure in the often acrimonious debate surrounding whales in captivity. For 25 years, Dr. Nightingale headed the Vancouver Aquarium, earning international acclaim as he expanded the venue into one that is emulated globally, led its cetacean research program and shifted its focus to conservation. (A cetacean is the scientific term for a marine mammal, including a whale, dolphin or porpoise.)

“He lived and breathed a vision for the planet being a better place for his kids and grandkids – and all of the kids and grandkids,” his wife, Jacqueline Gijssen, said. “So, he didn’t see his work as work. He just had an enthusiasm for making the world as good as it could possibly be.”

In addition to his role with the Vancouver Aquarium, Dr. Nightingale, who died of cancer on June 5 at age 75 in Vernon, B.C., also helped develop conservation-focused aquariums in other countries and co-founded the global conservation group Ocean Wise. The non-profit group operates sustainable seafood, plastic removal, coastal ocean research and shoreline cleanup programs, among other projects.

Dr. Nightingale’s greatest legacies are the increased public knowledge of ocean habitat and creatures, and the ongoing programs that he created, said Randy Pratt, a former member of the Ocean Wise and Vancouver Aquarium boards. “Deep down, John was an educator as much as – or more than – he was a scientist,” Mr. Pratt said.

Founded in 2017, Ocean Wise became the Vancouver Aquarium’s owner for a few years. In 2021, Ocean Wise sold it to private U.S.-based theme park operator Herschend Enterprises due to severe financial pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, while retaining the other programs.

“If you look at Vancouver as being this hub of ocean conservation, environmental activists – whether it’s David Suzuki or Greenpeace – Ocean Wise is right up there,” Ocean Wise board member Guy Dean said. “When you look at the impact that we are having on the world, and the attention that we’re bringing to ocean conservation efforts, John was at the forefront of that and helped create that, and to bring that attention to the world.”

Dr. Nightingale strove to use the Aquarium as a launchpad to teach people about the protection of whales and other sea life, and to inspire ocean conservation.

“It wasn’t like a Marineland that was there to create a glitzy show,” Mr. Dean said.

John Wesley Nightingale was born July 15, 1947, in Boulder, Colo. He was the oldest of three sons born to educators George and Marian (née Smith) Nightingale. John developed a passion for nature while growing up in La Grande, Ore., home to Eastern Oregon University, where his parents served as professors. George Nightingale taught art and chaired the art department and EOU’s humanities division. Some of his own artwork is on permanent display at EOU’s Nightingale Gallery, which is named in his honour.

Marian Nightingale was the dean of women and taught physical education. John obtained a biology degree in 1970 from EOU before completing master’s and doctorate degrees in salmon fisheries biology and physiology, respectively, at the University of Washington.

Following graduation, he became the founding curator of the Seattle Aquarium (1976 to 1982), co-founded a Seattle-based aquarium and nature parks consulting company (1982 to 1983), directed the Maui Aquarium (1988 to 1990) and served as deputy director of the New York Aquarium (1990 to1993).

In 1993, he moved to Vancouver from New York. “I remember the board saying that they felt like they were being interviewed rather than the other way around, but he came through,” said Clint Wright, the facility’s current executive director, who worked with Dr. Nightingale throughout his tenure there.

Dr. Nightingale became only the second president and CEO in the Aquarium’s history after Murray Newman, who had been there for 37 years. “John basically spearheaded the expansion and reinvention of the Aquarium,” Mr. Wright said.

When it came to ocean protection, Dr. Nightingale constantly challenged the board and staff to do better – and more.

“As a not-for-profit, that was always a challenge because we were always pushing the boundaries of programs – education programs, research programs,” Mr. Wright said. But the Aquarium funded its operations without government aid as more than one million people visited annually.

“He really upped the game of the Aquarium when it came to science and research and, particularly, things like salmon, cetaceans, orcas,” said Norman Stowe, whose company, the Pace Group, provided marketing and public relations services to the venue throughout Dr. Nightingale’s tenure.

“He really moved them from being an attraction to something that he wanted people to be educated about.”

Dr. Nightingale was gifted in the way that he explained science to people, making complicated scientific terms accessible even to young children. “He was the Aquarium version of Bill Nye the Science Guy,” Mr. Stowe said. “He was able to take very complicated scientific terms and discussions and turn them into something that seven-and- eight-year-olds could learn about at the Aquarium.”

Dr. Nightingale also strove to communicate openly with the community. “So, when a whale became pregnant, we invited the media down to watch the ultrasounds, to follow the birth,” Mr. Stowe said. “When calves were born and died, he didn’t try to hide that. He used it as a teaching tool and was incredibly transparent with everybody, the media and the public, about what happened, why it happened.”

In 1996, the Vancouver Aquarium became the world’s first such facility to cease capturing cetaceans in the wild. In 2001, it stopped housing killer whales. But Dr. Nightingale drew the ire of animal-rights activists and received considerable public criticism by insisting that it was necessary to display cetaceans, particularly beluga whales, to promote conservation and fund the Aquarium’s research projects.

Ms. Gijssen recalled that she was spat upon by some of his critics. “He still remained committed to a principle of: You need to engage the kids and the people to get them to be passionate conservationists,” Ms. Gijssen said. “And I think that gave him the strength to withstand some of the – and I will call it nonsense and you can quote me on that – that was directed, as well as the very passionate and important feelings that people had.”

However, one prominent animal-rights activist, Greenpeace founder Paul Watson, appreciated at least some of his efforts. Mr. Watson, who grew up in Vancouver, said Dr. Nightingale was the best curator in the Aquarium’s history, was genuinely concerned about marine life and tried to make the most of tough circumstances.

“He had a difficult job being in this day and age that marine aquariums are looked upon so negatively,” Mr. Watson said. “Of course, I’m on the side that looks upon them quite negatively. But if we go back into the 60s and the 70s and everything, they were considered more of an educational facility and a lot of people looked upon them that way.

“Of course, attitudes have changed on that. So, he was trying to make do with a difficult situation that he was in. But he was always willing to meet me. He was always willing to discuss. He was very open-minded.”

Because of his role at the Aquarium, Dr. Nightingale was well-positioned to advise governments, Mr. Watson said. Unlike many other biologists, he was not a “biostitute” – one who accepted money to speak positively about a particular issue.

“I think he did his best – he wasn’t a sellout,” Mr. Watson said.

Dr. Nightingale was at the forefront of political and legal battles over captive whales between the Aquarium, which is situated on leased land in Stanley Park, and the governing Vancouver Park Board. In 2017, the Park Board voted 6-1 to ban new whales, dolphins and porpoises at the Aquarium by 2029. The move came after two belugas, a 30-year-old mother and her 21-year-old calf, died there nine days apart in 2016 due to toxins.

In 2018, Dr. Nightingale, senior staff and the board ended the cetacean program because they felt the battle over it was detracting from their conservation mission. (Whales and dolphins are being phased out of Canadian aquariums under 2019 federal legislation known as the Free Willy Law.)

As its cetacean program was ending, the Aquarium’s conservation society, Ocean Wise, was ramping up. The group had been in the works since the early 2000s. Ocean Wise was originally used only for the Aquarium’s sustainable seafood program, which launched in 2005.

“It’s another example of John’s ability to get bang for his buck, or to reach the maximum amount of people in education and awareness,” said Robert Clark, a Vancouver-based chef who co-founded the seafood program with him. The program has certified hundreds of Canadian restaurants that offer sustainable seafood on their menus, and approved many items sold in grocery stores.

“John realized that educating or getting the message to people one at a time took a lot of work, a lot of time and a lot of energy,” Mr. Clark said. “He saw and understood that if he convinced a chef to be responsible instead of the consumer, then inadvertently anybody that goes to that restaurant is eating sustainable seafood, because the chef has decided that he wants to, or should be, serving sustainable seafood.”

Dr. Nightingale’s many accolades include Queen Elizabeth Diamond and Golden Jubilee medals (2012, 2002), membership in the Royal Canadian Geographical Society’s College of Fellows (2012) and the American Humane Association’s 2018 Humane Hero Award.

After retiring in 2018 and relocating to Vernon, he continued to champion ocean conservation as a board member and adviser with many groups, including Polar Knowledge Canada, a federal Arctic security think tank that he joined in 2010, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade and U.S.-based Ocean Project, which he co-founded in 1995.

“He was a force of nature,” said Rob Huebert, a University of Calgary political science professor who sat on Polar Knowledge’s board with him. “When he was in a room, the room was never quiet. You knew darned well that, if you were going to have a debate, particularly if your position was not completely lined up with John’s, you had to make sure that you were on top of that issue – because you weren’t gonna win that debate.”

Dr. Nightingale last worked with Environment and Climate Change Canada on how to help federal science teams engage effectively with the public so that Canadians could become passionate, informed and committed to helping with big issues, Ms. Gijssen said. In February, he was diagnosed with liposarcoma, a rare cancer that attacks fatty tissue, shows few early symptoms and can go undetected for a long period.

“It really was just a shocking, horrific attack on his body,” Ms. Gijssen said. Starting this fall, the Raincoast Foundation, a B.C.-based conservation group, will begin offering the annual Nightingale Bursary in Ocean Engagement in his honour. “My joy for my husband was that he made a difference,” Ms. Gijssen said. “And, that’s all we can ask for – if we can make a difference, make the planet a little bit better. He was someone who made it a lot better.”

Dr. Nightingale leaves his wife of 24 years, Ms. Gijssen; his children, David, Elizabeth and Katherine; six grandchildren; and his brother, Craig.