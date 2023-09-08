Open this photo in gallery: Const. Jack Zhao’s first appearance is scheduled for Sept. 28 in Vancouver provincial court.The Canadian Press

Prosecutors in British Columbia have approved multiple charges against a Vancouver police officer a year after a pedestrian was hit by a police car in the city’s Downtown Eastside.

Const. Jack Zhao has been charged with driving without due care and attention, failing to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a pedestrian, and speeding.

The province’s prosecution service says the charges were approved by an experienced Crown counsel who has no connection with the officer.

Alleged video of the incident on Sept. 20, 2022, that was shared by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, shows a person standing motionless in the middle of East Hastings Street.

A black police cruiser appears to hit the man without swerving and he is thrown about 10 metres as the car skids to a halt.

At the time the provincial Independent Investigations Office said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Zhao’s first appearance is scheduled for Sept. 28 in Vancouver provincial court.