A Vancouver council committee has voted by a 10 to 2 margin to continue to help four Indigenous nations bid for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games.

The vote came despite concerns raised in a staff report on finances and a tight timeline to submit the bid to the International Olympic Committee by next February.

The chiefs of the Squamish, Lil’wat, Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam host nations appeared before the standing committee meeting today, saying that supporting the Indigenous-led bid is an opportunity to act on government commitments of reconciliation.

Before council voted on the next step, Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow asked council members to “get in the canoe with” them, so their efforts weren’t wasted.

The Canadian Olympic Committee says the bid still needs the approval of the federal and provincial governments before it’s finalized next February.

The International Olympic Committee is expected to award the games in late May or early June next year.

