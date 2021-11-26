Mohammad Movassaghi leaves provincial court in Vancouver, on April 28. Movassaghi was convicted for hosting large parties in his downtown Vancouver penthouse, despite provincial orders during the pandemic.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Police in Vancouver say a man convicted of breaking COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year has been sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to more charges.

Const. Tania Visintin says in a statement that Mohammad Movassaghi was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of failing to comply with a health order and one count of selling liquor.

Visintin says the 43-year-old man pleaded guilty, was fined $10,000 and was sentenced to 29 days in jail and 12 months of probation.

The charges relate to an investigation that began after it was alleged Movassaghi was violating court-imposed conditions linked to his earlier conviction.

Movassaghi was convicted in April for hosting large parties in his downtown Vancouver penthouse, despite provincial orders limiting indoor gathering sizes to slow the spread of COVID-19.

He was sentenced to one day in jail, fined $5,000 and given 18 months probation.

