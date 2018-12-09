Vancouver police investigate attempted break-in at Huawei CFO’s house

Vancouver police are investigating an attempted break-in at a house co-owned by Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou.
The house in the city’s Dunbar neighbourhood is registered to Ms. Meng’s husband, Liu Xiaozong, though she has said that they purchased the property together in 2009.
Vancouver police did not specify address of the house, but a local TV station aired footage of two police vehicles in front of the property.
Police said they received a 911 call at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday about a home on West 28th Avenue, near Crown Street. “The suspects fled the area after being challenged by someone in the house,” Constable Jason Doucette said in a statement. “No one was injured and no arrests have been made. Officers have collected evidence from the scene and will make attempts to identify those responsible.”
Land title records show Ms. Meng and Ms. Liu bought their Dunbar property in 2009 for $2,738,000. The property had an assessed value of $5,609,000 in mid-2017.
The couple also own a house in Vancouver’s Shaughnessy neighbourhood. They acquired that property in 2016 for $15-million, and it had an assessed value of $16,327,000 in mid-2017.
Authorities arrested Ms. Meng on Dec. 1 as she was transiting through Vancouver International Airport, and she has been detained in a B.C. prison. Her bail hearing resumes in Vancouver on Monday. The United States alleges she violated U.S. trade sanctions against Iran and has asked for her extradition.
